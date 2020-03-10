Delhi Police chief takes stock of security measures

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday took stock of the security measures in the city and wished police personnel on Holi. Srivastava led the foot patrolling in various areas of the national capital.

"All the police personnel are on duty and I am visiting to wish them Holi. I am also checking the preparedness for security arrangements in the city," the top cop told ANI. "We are distributing sweets among the staff on the occasion of the festival," he said.

Security has been tightened in the city following the violence in north-east Delhi last month. "No untoward incident has been reported yet," Srivastava said. (ANI)

