Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No need to panic': Nawab Malik after 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pune

As Pune confirms two positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not to panic and to take appropriate preventive measures.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 18:40 IST
'No need to panic': Nawab Malik after 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in Pune
NCP leader Nawab Malik while speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Pune confirms two positive coronavirus cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not to panic and to take appropriate preventive measures. "Two people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune and Maharashtra Government is taking appropriate steps. People have to take some kind of preventive measures but they do not need to panic, I appeal to them. They need to stay alert," Malik told ANI.

"All the arrangements have been made. Isolation wards have also been set up at different places and a lot of information is being given to the general public as well," he added. NCP leader continued saying that Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope is taking cognisance of all the situations and the government is trying to alert the public.

Speaking about the Allahabad High Court's order to remove the hoardings put up by the Uttar Pradesh government, with names, addresses, and photographs of those who were accused of violence during protests against the CAA, said that now Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will not play this kind of politics now. "Allahabad High Court has taken the matter seriously. The way posters were put up across the city has in a way put individuals' lives in danger. From today, at least Mr. Yogi will take such things seriously and will not play this kind of politics," said Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Iran and China-returned all 41 Budagam residents test negative for corona: Official

All 41 residents of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who recently returned from China and Iran, have tested negative for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. There is no need to panic as all 41 Budgam residents who arrived from Ch...

Holi celebrations subdued in India amid coronavirus concerns

Holi was celebrated in several states across the country on Tuesday amid the coronavirus scare as people exercised caution and avoided mass gatherings. An effigy of coronavirus was burnt during the festivities in Mumbai on Monday night.The ...

B-Town celebrates Holi, shares pictures on social media

As the country on Tuesday celebrated the festival of colours -- Holi -- Bollywoods chirpy queen Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival at Varanasi with flowers. The Pataudi scion took to Instagram to share a video with a friend in which the...

3 persons, including 2 tourists, killed as SUV falls into

Three persons, including two tourists from West Bengal, were killed on Tuesday as their SUV skidded off a road and fell into a gorge in East Sikkim, police said. The accident took place at Keew Khola in Pakyong police station area when the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020