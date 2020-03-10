CPI (M) with support of congress nominates former Kolkata Mayor for Rajya Sabha polls
The CPI-M, with the support of Congress on Tuesday nominated former Kolkata Mayor Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya to contest in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
This comes two days after TMC had nominated Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi, Subrata Bakshi and Arpita Ghosh to the contest Rajya Sabha polls.
The last date for filing nominations for 55 Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant in April, is March 13. The polls will be held on March 26. The vacancies are spread across 17 states. (ANI)
