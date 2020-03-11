Court sends man to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi violence case

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded a 27-year-old man to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of a sweet shop worker whose mutilated body was found in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri during the communal violence in the district last month. Chief metropolitan magistrate, Karkardooma sent Mohammad Shahnawaz to jail till March 24. He was produced before the court as his two-day police custody ended on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Dilbar Negi (22), was allegedly burnt by a mob after severing his limbs. According to police, violence took place near Shiv Vihar area on February 24 during which the accused and several others pelted stones, ransacked and torched shops.

The accused set afire a bookstore and a sweet shop godown along with other rioters. Two days later, Negi's body was found near the shop.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rioting and murder. The violence in northeast Delhi claimed 53 lives and left over 200 people injured..

