Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court sends man to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi violence case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:42 IST
Court sends man to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi violence case

A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded a 27-year-old man to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the murder of a sweet shop worker whose mutilated body was found in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri during the communal violence in the district last month. Chief metropolitan magistrate, Karkardooma sent Mohammad Shahnawaz to jail till March 24. He was produced before the court as his two-day police custody ended on Wednesday.

The body of the victim, Dilbar Negi (22), was allegedly burnt by a mob after severing his limbs. According to police, violence took place near Shiv Vihar area on February 24 during which the accused and several others pelted stones, ransacked and torched shops.

The accused set afire a bookstore and a sweet shop godown along with other rioters. Two days later, Negi's body was found near the shop.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Gokulpuri police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rioting and murder. The violence in northeast Delhi claimed 53 lives and left over 200 people injured..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday

Kuwait will halt all commercial flights to and from the Gulf Arab state starting Friday and until further notice, with the exception of cargo flights, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday. Authorities also announced a public holiday in ...

Australia women's footballers qualify for Tokyo 2020

Australia womens football team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a 2-1 win in Vietnam Wednesday, in a second leg playoff held behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns. The Matildas thrashed Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg l...

WRAPUP 4-Britain, Italy announce multi-billion dollar war chests to fight coronavirus

Britain announced a 39-billion war chest to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Wednesday and Italy, the worst-affected country outside China, said it might further tighten already d...

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a New York judge on Wednesday, two weeks after he was convicted of rape and sexual assaultJudge James Burke ignored the pleas of Weinsteins defense team to give their client the minimu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020