Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order

The Uttar Pradesh government has knocked the door of Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the removal of hoardings put up by the state government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during anti-CAA protests, said Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:51 IST
UP govt moves SC against Allahabad HC order
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh government has knocked the door of Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court's order regarding the removal of hoardings put up by the state government, with names, addresses and photographs of those who were accused of violence during anti-CAA protests, said Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Raghvendra Singh.

Taking the suo moto cognisance of the public interest litigation on the issue, the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday termed the act of putting up photos of protesters as "unjust".

The hoardings included pictures of Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, former IPS officer SR Darapuri and Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, all of whom were named as accused in the violence that swept the state capital on December 19 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing hit by 737 MAX cancellations

Boeing customers have canceled orders for dozens of 737 MAX planes as a clouded travel outlook due to coronavirus adds to the jets woes, according to figures released Wednesday. Shares of the aerospace giant dove further after it reported 4...

IGI Airport voted best in Airport Service Quality rankings

Delhi International Airport Limited DIAL, a GMR-led consortium, on Wednesday announced that the Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA has once again emerged as the best airport in over 40 million passengers per annum MPPA category in Asi...

Soccer-Copa del Rey final postponed due to coronavirus fears - federation

Spains Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the national soccer federation RFEF said on Wednesday.The match was due to take place on April 18 at Sevilles La Cartuja...

Kendu leaf pluckers stage road blockade against govt decision

Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha OKKS on Wednesday staged road blockade at different places in the Western region of the state protesting against the governments decision to abolish the Kendu Leaf Range offices, Kendu Leaf sections and P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020