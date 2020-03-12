Man awarded life imprisonment for raping minor girl

A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a man to life imprisonmentfor raping a minor girl nearly five years ago. District and sessions court judge S G Vedpathakon Monday convicted the accused, Sanjay Ranghnath Havare, a resident of Rohanwadi here, and awarded him life imprisonment, assistant government pleader Varsha Mukimsaid.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the 26- year-old convict, he said. The convict raped the 17-year-old girl on two occasions in July 2015 after threatening her, according to the prosecution.

Based on a complaint filed by the victims mother, the police arrested Havare and booked him under relevant sections of the Protection ofChildrenfromSexualOffences (POCSO)Act and the IPC, Mukimsaid..

