HC notice to Health Ministry, BCCI on plea against IPL matches

The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered issuance of notice to the Union Health Ministry and the cricket board (BCCI) on a PIL seeking a direction not to allow conduct of IPL matches in view of coronavirus outbreak. When the PIL by G Alex Benziger, an advocate came up, a bench of Justices M M Sundaresh and Krishnan Ramasamy sought the response of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department by March 23 and adjourned the matter.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Centre not to allow BCCI to conduct IPL matches from March 29 to May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to the website of the World Health Organisation, there was no specific medicine or to prevent orto treat the COVID-19, he pointed out and claimed that the virus was spreading all over the world rapidly and creating a hugeepidemic disaster.

The Italy Federation League, one of the oldest leaguesin the world, has been severely affected and the footballgames were being played behind closed doors with no fansallowed at any football ground until April 3 by the Italian government, the petitioner noted. The petitioner said he had sent a representation to authorities not to allow the BCCI conduct IPL T20 cricket matches.

As there was no response, he moved the court,the petitioner added..

