Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Govt relaxes policy regarding yellow cards for passengers

Nigeria: Govt relaxes policy regarding yellow cards for passengers
Representative image

The federal government has relaxed the policy regarding yellow cards for passengers traveling into the country to have their International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), known as a yellow card, according to a news report by This Day.

The government has directed airlines to allow travelers who even do not have the cards and be vaccinated on arrival.

The federal government has taken this decision because many inbound passengers without the travel document were barred from boarding flights to Nigeria.

In a circular issued to this effect by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday with Reference Number: NCAA/DG/AMS/74/VOL.111/65 and signed by the General Manager, Aeromedical Standards, Dr. WT Haggai on behalf of the director-general, the agency said that passengers coming to Nigeria without documented proof of vaccination, which is the yellow card, should be allowed to board the flight but be "advised they will be vaccinated accordingly at points of entry."

NCAA said that in the absence of a Yellow Card, the international travelers must present themselves for vaccination against yellow fever once they land down Nigeria.

The electronic Yellow Card is also known as the e-Yellow Card which is a certificate of vaccination to show that travelers have been immunized against yellow fever.

According to the NCAA, the World Health Organisation recommends vaccination against yellow fever for all international travelers aged nine months to 60 years entering or exiting Nigeria.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Forest watcher killed by tiger inside Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A forest watcher died after being mauled by a tiger during patrol duty in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Thursday. Baandhu, a daily wager working for the Forest department, was on patrol duty in Katiyara beat unde...

Rajasthan: Panchayat samiti official held taking bribe

A technical assistant of the Pahadi Panchayat Samiti of Bharatpur district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official said. The accused, M D Khan, had demanded the bribe from ...

Iran asks for billions in loans as virus deaths climb to 429

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 75 more people, raising the death toll to 429 amid over 10,000 cases in the Islamic Republic. Thats according to a Health Ministry spokesman who spoke in a live, televised news conference on Thursday...

Kashmir University suspends classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic

Kashmir University on Thursday announced suspension of all classes for the rest of March as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus diseaseIt is notified for the information of all concerned that the classwork at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020