Over Rs 3 lakh daily expenditure on coronavirus quarantine facility at Manesar, say Army

The Indian Army is incurring an approximate expenditure of Rs 3.5 lakhs per day in running the quarantine facility created at Manesar in the backdrop of Coronavirus outbreak. According to Indian Army sources, the Force has tasked 60 personnel to run the facility.

While the facility is deemed to be an emergency facility, sources managing the facility have indicated that many among those who are quarantined are demanding special facilities like independent rooms thus creating hindrances in the smooth functioning of the medical and administrative staff at the facility. A total of 455 individuals from Wuhan (248), Japan (124) and Italy (83) have been quarantined in three batches at the emergency quarantine facility created by the Indian Army.

The emergency facility consists of temporary barracks for accommodation, administrative, and medical facilities. To prevent the mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 persons and the population of sectors are not allowed to intermingle with each other, sources in the Indian Army said. Daily medical examinations of all detainees are being done at the medical facility area. All detainees are required to wear a three-layered mask at all times. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms are allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the District or State surveillance units for further surveillance.

Those found infected are shifted to isolation facilities for further medical exams and recovery. Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, persons are not allowed to interact with the members of another barrack or sector, said Army sources. (ANI)

