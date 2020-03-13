Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Chief Secretary calls representatives of Muslim community for talks over CAA

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has called the representatives from the Muslim community for a meeting on Saturday, March 14 at State Secretariat over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:56 IST
TN Chief Secretary calls representatives of Muslim community for talks over CAA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has called the representatives from the Muslim community for a meeting on Saturday, March 14 at State Secretariat over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The members of the Muslim community are holding demonstrations across the state since December in Chennai's Washermanpet against the CAA.

After several protesters were arrested on February 14, protests resumed on February 15 and have been ongoing ever since. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Will implement new PR Act effectively and ensure funds to rural local bodies

The Telangana government would implement the new Panchayat Raj Act effectively and provide funds to the rural local bodies every month as part of efforts to transform villages in the state as ideal villages in the country, Chief Minister K ...

Iraq puts Germany and Qatar on coronavirus entry ban list

Iraq has banned entry to travellers coming from Germany and Qatar, its health minister said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 13 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.The ban does not extend ...

China pumps $79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut

Chinas central bank cut the cash that banks must hold as reserves on Friday for the second time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan 79 billion to help its coronavirus-hit economy.The targeted reserve requirement cut is Beijings latest ste...

Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the womens HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.The health and safe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020