TN Chief Secretary calls representatives of Muslim community for talks over CAA
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has called the representatives from the Muslim community for a meeting on Saturday, March 14 at State Secretariat over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The members of the Muslim community are holding demonstrations across the state since December in Chennai's Washermanpet against the CAA.
After several protesters were arrested on February 14, protests resumed on February 15 and have been ongoing ever since. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
