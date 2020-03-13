Left Menu
Turkey says agreed with Russia on details of Idlib ceasefire - Anadolu

Representative image (file Photo)

Turkish and Russian officials have agreed on the details of a ceasefire in northwest Syria's Idlib region and joint patrols along the key M4 highway will begin on Sunday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying on Friday.

State-owned Anadolu news agency quoted him as saying there were signs that migration in the region had stopped and returns had begun. He said Turkey and Russia will establish joint coordination centres to monitor implementation of the agreement after the conclusion of talks with Russian officials in Ankara.

