BRIEF-Canada budget will be presented, but on another date - government house leader

* CANADIAN HOUSE OF COMMONS ELECTED CHAMBER HAS AGREED TO SUSPEND SITTINGS WHILE ENSURING PARLIAMENT CAN APPROVE NECESSARY FINANCIAL SUPPORTS - SENIOR OPPOSITION LEGISLATOR

* CANADIAN HOUSE OF COMMONS HAS AGREED TO SUSPEND SITTINGS UNTIL APRIL 20 - GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER * CANADIAN HOUSE OF COMMONS CAN BE RECALLED FROM SUSPENSION IF NECESSARY TO DISCUSS MEASURES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS - GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER

* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU TO ADDRESS NATION AT NOON ET (1600 GMT) FRIDAY - CTV * CANADIAN PARLIAMENT SET TO APPROVE NEW USMCA TRADE AGREEMENT ON FRIDAY - GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER

* CANADA BUDGET, SET TO BE UNVEILED ON MARCH 30, COULD BE PRESENTED ON ANOTHER DATE - GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER * CANADA BUDGET WILL BE PRESENTED, BUT ON ANOTHER DATE - GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER

* WE DO NOT HAVE A SPECIFIC DATE FOR UNVEILING THE CANADIAN BUDGET - GOVERNMENT HOUSE LEADER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.