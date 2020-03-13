Left Menu
Nigeria: Reports of attack on President Buhari are false, says minister

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:00 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:00 IST
The Nigerian Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Mohammed said that all the reports about the attack on Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari are false and even the reports about the alleged attacker being shot by the Police or Department of State Services (DSS) are also false.

There was a dramatic twist when Buhari visited Kebbi State on Thursday to attend the Argungu Agricultural and Fishing Festival when a man attempted to jump at him.

A video trending online showed a man rushing at Buhari when the President and other dignitaries appeared to be set to inspect some agricultural produce on display.

The man, Mohammed Jamilu Gunddare, has been identified by the authorities and said that he didn't attack the president but "was emotionally attached to his outstanding virtues of honesty and craved to shake him."

Gunddare further added that the Department of State Services (DSS) has not tortured him and treated him well.

The president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has also acknowledged the incident and Gunddare's claims saying that the man was an admirer and fan of the president and that the scenario couldn't be termed heckling.

Argungu Agricultural and Fishing Festival used to be held annually but it had been suspended from the last 11 years owing to security challenges in Northern Nigeria.

