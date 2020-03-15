'Namaste Lucknow' initiative by police commissioner to help contain COVID-19
The Police Commissioner of Lucknow, Sujit Pandey has come up with 'Namaste Lucknow' initiative, wherein people are encouraged to greet each other with a 'Namaste' instead of a handshake, as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Police Commissioner of Lucknow, Sujit Pandey has come up with 'Namaste Lucknow' initiative, wherein people are encouraged to greet each other with a 'Namaste' instead of a handshake, as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. The government of Karnataka also launched 'Namaste over Handshake' campaign recently in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Several Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have asked people to greet others with a 'Namaste.' Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it a pandemic. Globally, at least 145374 confirmed cases have been reported and more than 5400 people have lost their lives due to the disease.
So far, India has detected 93 positive cases of COVID-19 and out of these 93 cases, 12 are from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)
