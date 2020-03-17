Rajkot court awards death sentence to man for raping, killing minor in 2018
A District Court here on Monday awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in 2018.
The convict -- Ramesh -- had kidnapped the minor and raped her in a nearby isolated hostel building before killing her. He was later arrested under the POCSO Act. (ANI)
