Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canada vows income support, mulls emergency measures to slow coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday pledged financial support for people affected by the coronavirus outbreak and said he was considering invoking a rarely-used emergency act to restrict the movement of people and goods. The death toll in Canada doubled to eight with three more deaths in British Columbia (B.C.) and the first in Ontario. There have been nearly 600 infections nationwide, including 83 new cases in B.C. 'A St. Patrick's Day like no other,' Irish PM speaks to nation

Ireland's government will at some point advise the elderly and those with long-term illnesses to stay at home for weeks to try to save lives from the coronavirus, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on a St. Patrick's Day he described as being like no other. Varadkar delivered his first televised address to the nation since the arrival of the coronavirus on Feb. 29, using the national holiday to call for sustained action to slow the spread and to say that solidarity was needed at a time of national sacrifice. U.S. sanctions Iran, seeks release of Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

The United States imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Tuesday, keeping up its economic pressure campaign even as it offered to help Tehran cope with the coronavirus pandemic and called on the Islamic Republic to release detained Americans. Iran is considering freeing some U.S. citizens, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at a news conference where he made clear Washington will maintain its maximum-pressure campaign to choke off Tehran's ability to export its oil. Global powers unleash trillions of dollars to stem spiraling coronavirus crisis

The world's richest nations prepared more costly measures on Tuesday to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War Two and sent economies spinning toward recession. With the highly contagious respiratory disease that originated in China racing across the world to infect more than 196,000 people so far, governments on every continent have implemented draconian containment measures from halting travel to stopping sporting events and religious gatherings. Europe grapples with 'socio-economic tsunami' of coronavirus crisis

Italy's prime minister on Tuesday declared coronavirus was causing a "socio-economic tsunami" as European leaders agreed to seal off external borders, but many countries thwarted solidarity by imposing frontier curbs of their own. "The enemy is the virus and now we have to do our utmost to protect our people and to protect our economies," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after the second videoconference in a week of the European Union's 27 leaders. Little-known ex-governor nominated as Iraqi PM, Shi'ite groups object

Iraq's president named little-known former regional governor Adnan al-Zurfi as prime minister-designate on Tuesday in another bid to overcome months of unrest and deadlock, but powerful Shi'ite blocs quickly lined up to reject his nomination. Zurfi now has 30 days to try and form a government which must then survive a vote of confidence in Iraq's deeply divided parliament. U.S. plans to turn back all asylum seekers at Mexican border, cites coronavirus: reports

The United States plans to turn back all asylum seekers and most other foreigners attempting to enter the United States from Mexico illegally, arguing the step is necessary to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, according to U.S. media reports on Tuesday. The new rule, which is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours, would allow border patrol agents to immediately return to Mexico anyone who tries to cross the southwestern border between legal ports of entry without detainment or due process, the New York Times reported. Spain unveils 'unprecedented' 200 billion euros coronavirus package

Spain announced a 200 billion euros ($220 billion) package on Tuesday to help companies and protect workers and other vulnerable groups affected by the spiraling coronavirus crisis. Police carried out checks at borders with France and Portugal, turning back foreigners attempting to enter Spain as part of strict measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's second-worst-hit country. China expels American journalists as spat with U.S. escalates

China withdrew the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers on Wednesday, intensifying a bitter fight between the world's top two economies over the spread of coronavirus and press freedoms. The dispute began in February when Beijing expelled three Wall Street Journal correspondents - two Americans and an Australian - after the newspaper ran an opinion column which called China the "real sick man of Asia." Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise above 2,500

Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus which claimed another 345 lives. The death toll rose to 2,503 over the past 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 31,506 from a previous 27,980 - the largest number outside China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.