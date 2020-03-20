Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will augment efforts to rehabilitate Delhi riot victims: Centre, AAP govt to HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:45 IST
Will augment efforts to rehabilitate Delhi riot victims: Centre, AAP govt to HC

The Centre, AAP government and municipal corporation of east Delhi on Friday assured the Delhi High Court they will augment all the efforts made by them to rehabilitate the victims of CAA-related violence in north-east district of the national capital. The assurance came after a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh said that the central and state governments were required to ensure safety, security and hygiene of the people residing in the relief camps set up in north-east Delhi post the riots.

Central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan and Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra assured the bench that they will also take steps to secure health of the riot victims and to provide a fire engine, ambulance, mobile toilets and counsellors at the camps. They also told the court that maintenance and upkeep of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation as well as providing beds and linen in the camps there would also be taken care of.

They further said that they will look into setting up three additional camps at the locations mentioned in the applications seeking interim reliefs for the riot victims. The applications were filed in a plea alleging hate speech by various political figures from several parties, including Congress, BJP and AAP, and seeking lodging of FIRs against them.

After noting the assurance given by the authorities, the court listed the matter for further hearing on March 24. The riots in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had claimed close to 50 lives and injured over 200, apart from causing destruction of property in north-east Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Bolt’s former coach calls on IOC to postpone Tokyo Olympics

Usain Bolts long time coach called on Friday for this years Tokyo Olympics to be put off until 2021 as the Covid-19 Coronavirus continues to claim lives around the world.My recommendation would be to postpone the Olympics until next year, J...

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020