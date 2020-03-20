Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea walks out of bail

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in Sheena Bora murder case, was released on bail from Arthur Road Jail on Friday after four years. The Bombay High Court had granted him bail on February 6 in connection with the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) didn't appeal against the bail in the Supreme Court within the stipulated period of six weeks.

The High Court, however, had stayed the order for a period of six weeks on the CBI's request so that it can file an appeal in the Supreme Court in the matter. Justice Nitin Sambre granted bail to Mukerjea on a surety of Rs 2 lakh.

Peter Mukerjea is accused in Sheena Bora murder case. The crime came to the fore in 2015, almost three years after Mukerjea's step-daughter Bora was allegedly murdered by his wife and Bora's mother, Indrani Mukerjea. Indrani is the prime accused in the case and is currently lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail. The trial, in this case, is underway at the special CBI court. (ANI)

