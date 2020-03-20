Left Menu
Covid-19: Politicians Anupriya Patel, Derek O'Brien in 'self-isolation'

Members of Parliament Anupriya Patel and Derek O'Brien on Friday announced that they have gone into "self-isolation" as they came in contact with colleague Dushyant Singh, who has also gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Kanika Kapoor -- the Bollywood singer who has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Anupriya Patel and Derek O'Brien. Image Credit: ANI

"I was present at an event yesterday. Member of Parliament Mr. Dushyant Singh was also present at the event. As a precaution, I am going to self isolation. I will follow the necessary guidelines by the government," tweeted Apna Dal party chief Anupriya Patel, who represents UP's Mirzapur in Lok Sabha. Taking to Twitter, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said: "5.30 pm. Friday, March 20. Home. New Delhi. My statement on video. Am on self-isolation and following all protocol, as I was sitting right next to MP Dushyant for two hours at a #Parliament meeting on March 18. #COVID19."

Kanika, who recently returned from London, announced on Friday she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she and her family are under quarantine. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday she and her son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Kapoor.

Several media reports have alleged Kanika hid her travel history from airport authorities and dodged the screening procedure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

