Punjab CM asks PM Modi for fiscal package, permission to get COVID-19 test done at pvt labs

Expressing grave concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the crisis and for permission to get tests done at private facilities in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing grave concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the crisis and for permission to get tests done at private facilities in the state. "Taking part in the deliberations during a video conference convened by the Prime Minister with all the Chief Ministers to review the situation, Captain Amarinder said there was an urgent need to scale up the testing for the Coronavirus, and hence the Centre should immediately allow reputed private medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals," a press release from Punjab government said.

Singh also suggested that ICMR should be allowed testing of close contacts of confirmed cases even without symptoms. The press release said, "He also requested the Prime Minister to immediately extend the travel ban on international flights for two weeks instead of one to prevent the continued entry of NRIs into Punjab, and to enable the government to track and test all those who had already come in."

"Captain Amarinder also urged the Prime Minister to allow payment of wages to NREGA workers who could not come to work as a preventive measure in view of COVID-19," the press release said. The Chief Minister further recommended that an additional 5 kgs of wheat per person should be provided under the Food Security Mission to help out the people in this hour of crisis. He also suggested that the Center should soon come out with a comprehensive proposal to mitigate the adverse economic impact of COVID-19.

He assured the Prime Minister that the entire state machinery, especially the health department, was geared to provide the best possible treatment to the symptomatic patients, who are under treatment in various government hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

