UP Health Minister, 3 MLAs self-isolate after going to party attended by Kanika Kapoor

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday self-isolated himself, after he was present in the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday self-isolated himself, after he was present in the party attended by singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for coronavirus. Uttar Pradesh MLAs -- Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh and Tejpal Nagar -- have also self-isolated themselves till the COVID-19 test reports of Jai Pratap Singh arrives.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow police have booked Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home. Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport. She had travelled to London a few days back. She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel.

"For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post. The singer also revealed that contact mapping of people who have been in touch with her is also underway.

Meanwhile, all the events attended by her will be thoroughly investigated for the list of visitors and locations. The District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state's Home Department. This comes amid a spiralling number of coronavirus cases in the country.

On Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 236. Government advisories have urged people to avoid crowded places and immediately report to authorities if one is found infected with the virus. (ANI)

