Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh to prevent the spread of coronavirus, along with other pleas pending before it in the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 17:23 IST
SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday petitions seeking the removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh to prevent the spread of coronavirus, along with other pleas pending before it in the matter. A three-judge bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice KM Joseph and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the petitions seeking the removal of protestors on March 23.

A fresh petition was filed in the apex court by advocate Ashutosh Dubey and BJP leader and advocate Nand Kishor Garg seeking directions for immediate removal or dispersal of mass gathering at Shaheen Bagh in view of the health hazards posed by the coronavirus. The top court will also hear two pleas - one by lawyer and petitioner Amit Sahni and another by BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg - seeking the removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh claiming that road blockage is causing inconvenience to the people.

Hundreds of demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi have been agitating since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizen (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). The fresh plea said that coronavirus pandemic is highly communicable and being transmitted from human to human engulfing under its sweep all the crowded public places as a potential transmitter of this deadly virus.

Earlier, in road blockage matter, the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors had filed their report in a sealed cover following their talks with protestors at Shaheen Bagh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...

It's upto Japan to hold Tokyo Olympics, says Trump as coronavirus rages on

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the decision to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics rests on the Japanese government, amid the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 11,500 lives globally and forced several countries, includin...

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020