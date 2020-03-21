Left Menu
All examinations, practicals postponed in Himachal till March 31

All examinations and practicals in Himachal Pradesh, which were scheduled upto to the end of March have been postponed in wake of coronavirus scare.

  • Shimla (Himachal Pradesh)
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 21:16 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 21:16 IST
As per the education department directives, all teaching staff at all levels shall not attend the respective educational institutions till March 31 and are advised to stay at home.. Image Credit: ANI

All examinations and practicals in Himachal Pradesh, which were scheduled upto to the end of March have been postponed in wake of coronavirus scare. "All examinations/practicals scheduled upto March 31 are postponed till 31 March due to coronavirus," said State Principal Secretary of Education.

As per the education department directives, all teaching staff at all levels shall not attend the respective educational institutions till March 31 and are advised to stay at home. The staff which has been assigned administrative work shall attend school as per the general instructions issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

"Teaching staff, including who have been ordered to not to come to the institutions and have been advised to stay at home, will make themselves available to the respective District Magistrates in ease they are ordered to do so. These orders will come into force with immediate effect," the department said. In view of the coronavirus threat, the Himachal Pradesh government has banned the entry of all domestic and foreign tourists in the state.The state government has also cancelled train operations from today till further orders, said Hari Mohan, Senior DCM, Ambala railway division.

Apart from regular washing of hands, social distancing and reducing rush has been considered essential to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

