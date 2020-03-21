Left Menu
SC Bar Association appeals to CJI to declare vacation for 4 weeks from March 23 onwards

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution and requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to consider declaring vacation for four weeks from March 23 due to coronavirus pandemic.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 21:19 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 21:19 IST
The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has passed a resolution and requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to consider declaring vacation for four weeks from March 23 due to coronavirus pandemic. The Association also suggested the CJI and other judges of the top court to adjust the lost working days against the scheduled Summer vacation that will begin from mid-May.

"Considering the various suggestions made by the distinguished members of the EC (executive council), it has been resolved that Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court may consider the feelings and well being of all stakeholders, declare vacation in the Supreme Court for four weeks beginning from Monday, March 23," a copy of the resolution by SCBA said. It said the executive council has resolved that further action in this regard should be taken after three weeks by analyzing the situation.

"The EC also requests the court to adjust the lost days in the forthcoming summer vacation accordingly. The EC also resolves to inform the court of its readiness to help the institution at any point of time," it said.(ANI)

