COVID-19 : It is the time to be strong, united as : CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week and that instead of panicking, people should stand by one another. "The number of Covid-19 cases in India has doubled in less than a week. We should be prepared to see a surge in cases but we must not panic. It is time to be strong and united as a nation. We must support one another," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported a total of 25 positive coronavirus cases (including one foreign national) so far. Till date, five people have been cured of the virus and one death has taken place in the state. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341.(ANI)

