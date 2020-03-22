Left Menu
Today at 5 pm for 5 mins: PM Modi reminds people to thank relentless fighters for their work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to participate in the 'Janta Curfew' for 5 minutes at 5 pm on Sunday to express their gratitude to all those who are working round the clock to make the nation free from COVID-19.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to participate in the 'Janta Curfew' for 5 minutes at 5 pm on Sunday to express their gratitude to all those who are working round the clock to make the nation free from COVID-19. Today at 5 pm for 5 mins: PM Modi reminds people to participate in 'Janta Curfew'

"Do remember, 5 pm this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. Janta Curfew," Prime Minister tweeted. The nation is observing 'Janta Curfew' today after the Prime Minister on Thursday laid emphasis on individual 'determination' and "restraint through social distancing" in fighting the global pandemic and called for 'Janta Curfew' on March 22 to prepare for challenges of the future.Following Prime Minister Modi's message, several famous personalities including politicians from various parties, sportsmen and celebrities have also come out in support of the social exercise.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi on lauded singers Malini Awasthi and Pritam Bharatwan for spreading awareness with their coronavirus-themed renditions. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data. India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

