COVID-19: Govt playing its part, citizens need to step up, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the government is playing its part in combating COVID-19 pandemic but the citizens should also rise to the challenge by practicing safety.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:36 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (FIle Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the government is playing its part in combating COVID-19 pandemic but the citizens should also rise to the challenge by practicing safety. "I said this yesterday in my address, and it cannot be stressed enough - Only we can protect ourselves. Each of us must realise the gravity of the threat, stay indoors & wash our hands regularly. By protecting yourself, you also protect those around you," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Yes, the Govt has an important role to play. We are taking all steps necessary to save lives and will lockdown where required. We are boosting our healthcare, providing relief to those hurt by the economic fallout. But as citizens, it is our duty to ensure minimal social interaction," he added. The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data. India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

