Coronavirus: IAF reduces manpower in its headquarters by 50 per cent

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF headquarters by almost 50 per cent.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF headquarters by almost 50 per cent.

"Indian Air Force has reduced manpower in IAF Headquarters by almost 50 per cent in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The number of officers would also be reduced by 25-30," Indian Air Force officials said.

This comes after the force had canceled all its SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders. (ANI)

