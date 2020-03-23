Left Menu
Combatting COVID-19: Govt decides to shutdown 75 coronavirus-hit districts across the country

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely shutdown 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:08 IST
Chennai under complete lockdown from today till March 31. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre and state governments have decided to completely shutdown 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported. It has also been decided to suspend the interstate bus services till March 31, government officials said on Sunday.

The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The development comes in the view that there is an urgent need to extend restrictions, including the movement of non-essential passenger transport, in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus bug which has already infected nearly 400 people in the country.

The government has also announced to suspend interstate bus services in almost every state across India till further notice. Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and bare number of vehicles were on the road on Sunday in an unprecedented shutdown on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' on Sunday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

