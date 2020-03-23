Left Menu
Kerala High Court to shutdown over till April 8

  • PTI
  • Kochi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:08 IST
Kochi, Mar 23 (PTI)The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to shutdown till April 8 except for emergency functions in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The decision, which will come into force from March 24, was taken during a full court meeting today.

The court will remain open for considering certain emergency casessuch as sentence suspension, custody, habeas corpus, bail and anticipatory bail on Thursdays and Fridays till April 8. Summer vacation starts on April 9.

This week's next sitting would be on Thursday. A request madeby the President Kerala High Court Advocates Association to entertain public interest petition emergent in nature by constituting special bench was also agreed.

