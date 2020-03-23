Left Menu
Delhi HC, district courts suspend operations till Apr 4, urgent matters via video conference

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:47 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:47 IST
The Delhi High Court Monday suspended its functioning as well as of district courts here till April 4 in view of coronavirus threat

The matters of extreme urgency will have to be mentioned before the registrar or joint registrar telephonically and hearing will take place through video conferencing

The decision, taken by an eight-judge committee headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, was communicated in a notification issued by the high court's Registrar General.

