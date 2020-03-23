Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bar Council of Delhi suggests total shut down of HC, courts

The Bar Council of Delhi on Monday said the High Court should consider a total shut down till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:00 IST
Bar Council of Delhi suggests total shut down of HC, courts
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bar Council of Delhi on Monday said the High Court should consider a total shut down till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It also suggested that no advocates, their staff or litigants be allowed to enter the court premises, except for urgent matters and said that the entire premises should be sanitised periodically.

"According to the directions issued by the High Court, which were observed in the last week, it is noticed that even though the urgent matters are listed before the courts but the situation is similar to as observed during vacations," the Bar Council of Delhi said in a statement. It said that since there is no official declaration of holidays, the advocates and litigants have to come to the courts.

"In this situation such it may be considered to go for a total shut down for the period up to March 31, 2020, which should also be declared as vacation," it said. "The cases listed during this period may be adjusted curtailing the future holidays to compensate," the Bar Council of Delhi added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus halts Bollywood filming, puts spotlight on casual workers

Thousands of casual workers who build sets for Indias Bollywood film industry or fight and dance behind established stars have been left jobless after all shoots were suspended in a bid to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.There are more than...

Three new positive coronavirus cases reported in Telangana;

number rises to 30 Hyderabad, Mar 23 PTI Three new positive coronavirus case were reported in Telangana taking the total of those infected to 30, the government said on Monday. The three include one with travel history to France and anothe...

Coronavirus: CREDAI-MCHI converts training facility into quarantine centre

CREDAI-MCHI, an apex body for realty firms of Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR, on Monday said it has converted a municipal training centre into a quarantine facility for over 250 patients because of spread of the coronavirus disease. Separat...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Rout resumes as more nations self-isolate against virus

Financial markets around the world took another hammering on Monday as a rising tide of national coronavirus lockdowns threatened to overwhelm policymakers frantic efforts to cushion what is likely to be a deep global recession.European sto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020