Kejriwal govt to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the Delhi government will implement Ayushman Bharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance scheme in the national capital.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:42 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 15:42 IST
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the Delhi government will implement Ayushman Bharat--Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) health insurance scheme in the national capital. During election campaigning for Delhi polls 2020, Prime Minister Narender Modi on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not allowing the implementation of the Centre's flagship Ayushman Bharat universal healthcare scheme.

Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) which is the flagship scheme of Government of India that provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 crore vulnerable entitled families (approximately 50 crore beneficiaries). Two minutes of silence was observed in Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday to pay tribute to those people who died due to novel coronavirus.

"The world is dealing with COVID-19. The government will provide whatever funds that will be required to deal with this disease," Sisodia said in his budget speech. MLAs sat at one-metre distance inside the Assembly and separate chairs have also been placed for MLAs. The Assembly was also sanitised earlier in the day.

The Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country is 415. (ANI)

