Treat transgenders' plea for reserved seats in buses, metro trains as representation: HC

The Delhi High Court has asked the DTC and DMRC to treat a transgenders ' plea for reservation of seats for them in public buses and metro trains as their representation to the public transporters. The plea had also sought free-of-cost travels on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) trains for transgender passengers.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar directed DMRC and the Delhi Transport Corporation to treat the petition by a transgender as a representation and to decide it "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies as applicable to the facts of the case". The decision will be taken as expeditiously as possible and practicable, the court said.

