COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh govt invokes Epidemic Act till March 31

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday imposed the Epidemic Act in the state till March 31 in the wake of surging cases of coronavirus in the country. "Arunachal Pradesh state government invokes Epidemic Act and announces 'complete safety restrictions' of state from 5 pm, March 23 till midnight of March 31. All essential services shall be exempted," Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 433 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far. The virus had first originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.