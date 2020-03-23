Left Menu
Govt supplying 2 months ration in advance to every district: Jharkhand Consumer Affairs Minister

The Jharkhand government is supplying two months ration in advance to every district, said Rameshwar Oraon, State Consumers Affairs Minister on Monday.

Rameshwar Oraon, Jharkhand Consumers Affairs Minister, speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Jharkhand government is supplying two months ration in advance to every district, said Rameshwar Oraon, State Consumers Affairs Minister on Monday. This comes in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

"We are supplying ration for two months in advance to every district," Oraon told reporters. He also said, "We are arranging ration for 3 lakh people who had applied for the ration card but are yet to receive. They will get ration after verification."

"The ration of 10 kg per head will be given," he added. The Consumer Affairs Minister said that an amount of Rs 5 lakh as a contingency fund has been given to each Deputy Commissioner (DC) for the expense in matters related to coronavirus.

"We are going to add Rs 4-5 lakh in this contingency fund so that the DCs can provide food to the people in need," he added. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 467, including foreign nationals.(ANI)

