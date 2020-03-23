COVID-19: Tripura on lockdown till March 31

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in the view of coronavirus spread in the country.

The lockdown will come into effect from 2 pm on March 24.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 467 on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

