COVID-19: Tripura on lockdown till March 31
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in the view of coronavirus spread in the country.
The lockdown will come into effect from 2 pm on March 24.
The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 467 on Monday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
