State can lift foodgrains for 3 months from FCI: Sitharaman
The Central government on Monday allowed States and Union Territories to lift foodgrain for three months from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to ensure an adequate supply of foodgrains to the public in view of coronavirus spread in the country.
"To ensure an adequate supply of foodgrains to the public and financially assist State Govts, Dept of Expenditure, Finance Ministry, has agreed to Food & Public Distribution Department's proposal that foodgrain for 3 months can be lifted by States/UTs on credit from the FCI," Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted. (ANI)
