K'taka CM announces lockdown from midnight till April 1

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till April 1. The lockdown will come into effect from midnight today.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:36 IST
K'taka CM announces lockdown from midnight till April 1
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Earlier today, the Karnataka government ordered to suspend all public and private transport services including Ola, Uber, taxis and autorickshaws in the areas where restrictions have been imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country from March 24. Till now, the Health Department of Karnataka has reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus in the state including one death.

Earlier today, the Karnataka government ordered to suspend all public and private transport services including Ola, Uber, taxis and autorickshaws in the areas where restrictions have been imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country from March 24. Till now, the Health Department of Karnataka has reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus in the state including one death.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 467 confirmed cases of the infection so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

