K'taka CM announces lockdown from midnight till April 1

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a complete lockdown in the state till April 1. The lockdown will come into effect from midnight today. "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the entire state will be locked down from 12 am of March 23 to April 1. People are requested to strictly follow it to contain the coronavirus spread," Yediyurappa said.

Earlier today, the Karnataka government ordered to suspend all public and private transport services including Ola, Uber, taxis and autorickshaws in the areas where restrictions have been imposed in view of coronavirus outbreak in the country from March 24. Till now, the Health Department of Karnataka has reported 33 positive cases of coronavirus in the state including one death.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has 467 confirmed cases of the infection so far. (ANI)

