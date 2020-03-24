2 CRPF jawans killed in incident of fratricide in Srinagar
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives in an incident of fratricide at CRPF's water wing camp here.
Police has been rushed to the area.
More details awaited. (ANI)
