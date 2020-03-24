Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi coins new term for 'CORONA'- Koi road par na nikle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined an acronym "CORONA" - Koi road par na nikle - to advise people not to venture out of their homes as the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o'clock tonight.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 21:12 IST
PM Modi coins new term for 'CORONA'- Koi road par na nikle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined an acronym "CORONA" - Koi road par na nikle - to advise people not to venture out of their homes as the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o'clock tonight. Emphasizing the need for social distancing in tackling COVID-19, Prime Minister said, "CORONA means 'Koi Road Par Na Nikle' (No one must go out on the roads). You have to remember that a coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home," said PM Modi.

He cautioned people, saying, "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years." The Prime Minister said, "This lockdown is in a way a curfew and would be more stringent than Janta curfew. "We may have to pay a financial cost for this lockdown but it is important for the safety of people."

He further stated that an estimated Rs 15,000 crore has been allotted for the virus testing facilities, PPEs, ICUs, ventilators and training medical workers. The Prime Minister also urged the public to think about the frontline healthcare workers who are fighting tirelessly against the virus.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Up to 158,000 employees face lay-offs in Finland

The number of employees facing redundancy in Finland is rising sharply as companies faced with an economic slowdown caused by measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus starts laying off staff, the government said on Tuesday. The minist...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...

EU close to deal on face masks against coronavirus, after month of searching

The European Commission said on Tuesday it is close to securing deals with suppliers of face masks, goggles, overalls and other gear to help meet an EU shortage of equipment essential to protect medical staff in the fight against the corona...

ANALYSIS-As Europe fights coronavirus and climate, is 'green stimulus' the way?

For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020