No HC relief to two men accused of forging documents for Garware Club membership

The Bombay High Court has rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of two brothers accused of cheating and submitting fake documents to obtain membership of the prestigious Garware Club in south Mumbai. Justice Prakash Naik last week rejected the pleas of the two men, but granted anticipatory bail to their mother, who is also an accused in the case.

A case was lodged at Marine Drive police station against the three persons in October 2019 for allegedly submitting fake and forged documents to secure membership of the Garware Club. According to police, Mrudula Narendra Jinandra and her sons - Uday Narendra Jinandra and Himanshu Narendra Jinandra - had submitted false and fabricated documents to the club and obtained its membership.

As per the case, the woman allegedly submitted forged documents to show that she was the wife of deceased club member Narottamdas Jinandra and the two other accused were his sons. The ordinary membership of Garware Club, one of the most sought after in south Mumbai, costs Rs 25 lakh. But, if a deceased member's spouse and children apply for transfer of the membership card, it costs Rs 6,000.

"There is material to show that documents which are false and fabricated were utilized for obtaining membership, Justice Naik said, noting that there was prima facie material to support the allegations made in the FIR. Hence, the court rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of the two men, saying they are not entitled to any relief.

The bench noted that Narottamdas Jinandra was married to one Shantiben, as per documents submitted by the police, and not to the present applicant Mrudula Jinandra. Even the ration card of Narottamdas Jinandra does not include the names of the applicants, it said.

The court, however, granted anticipatory bail to Mrudula Jinandra, observing that she was a senior citizen and hence, custodial interrogation should be avoided. The high court directed her to cooperate with the investigation and appear before the police station concerned to record her statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.