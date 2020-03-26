Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Lucknow

Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lucknow, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases in the state to above 40 on Thursday.

A 21-year-old woman, whose parents had tested positive, a 32-year-old man with travel history to Dubai, a 33-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed Dr. Sudhir Singh, Incharge, Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have risen to 649 in India (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

