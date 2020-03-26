Left Menu
Iran has no knowledge of former FBI agent's whereabouts - official tweets

Representative image

Iran has no knowledge about the whereabouts of a former FBI agent who disappeared in March 2007 in the Islamic Republic, a spokesman for the Iranian mission at the United Nations tweeted on Thursday, after Robert Levinson's family said he had died in Iranian custody.

"Iran has always maintained that its officials have no knowledge of Mr. Levinson's whereabouts and that he is not in Iranian custody. Those facts have not changed," tweeted Alireza Miryousefi.

