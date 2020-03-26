Delhi Police allows vehicles of online retailers transporting essential services to operate

Delhi Police has finalised a list of e-commerce companies which will be allowed to provide and deliver essential services in the national capital during the 21-day lockdown period. Allowing retailers/ operators and online delivery service providers to operate in the city, Delhi Police issued guidelines to all Deputy Commissioners of Police, asking them to ensure hassle free movement of personnel and vehicles of e-retailers delivering essential services & goods.

This comes after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that all shops selling essential commodities in Delhi will be allowed to remain open round the clock to prevent crowding and rush by the people. He further added that the police department has been asked to allow e-commerce companies to function in the state.

"Online service providers and e-retailers delivering essential services and goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people," Baijal said at a press conference, also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, Bigbasket and Big Bazaar are some of the service providers that have been given the permit to operator during the lockdown.

Briefing the media, Kejriwal said that till date, Delhi has 36 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

