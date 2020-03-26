Kirsten Hillman named Canada's ambassador to U.S.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday named Kirsten Hillman as the country's ambassador to the United States.
Hillman has been Canada's acting ambassador to the United States since August, and was previously the deputy ambassador.
