Combating coronavirus: IAF creates 9 quarantine facilities of 200-300 persons capacity each

As coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country, the Indian Air Force has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at nodal IAF bases across the country. "Indian Air Force (IAF) has created 9 quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country. Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has been designated as the 1st laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing," said IAF.

Indian Air Force aircraft have been deployed for providing medical supplies and fly in doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi. Earlier, the force had reduced manpower in IAF headquarters by almost 50 per cent in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The force had also cancelled all the SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders. (ANI)

