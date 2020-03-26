Combating coronavirus: IAF creates 9 quarantine facilities of 200-300 persons capacity each
As coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country, the Indian Air Force has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at nodal IAF bases across the country.
As coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country, the Indian Air Force has created nine quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each at nodal IAF bases across the country. "Indian Air Force (IAF) has created 9 quarantine facilities of 200-300 personnel capacity each, at nodal IAF bases across the country. Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) has been designated as the 1st laboratory in the IAF to undertake COVID-19 testing," said IAF.
Indian Air Force aircraft have been deployed for providing medical supplies and fly in doctors to Leh and fly out blood samples for COVID-19 testing to Chandigarh and Delhi. Earlier, the force had reduced manpower in IAF headquarters by almost 50 per cent in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The force had also cancelled all the SSB interviews planned from March 23 at Air Force Selection Boards till further orders. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IAF
- Bangalore
- Delhi
- Chandigarh
- Leh
ALSO READ
IAF ensuring level-playing field for single, twin engine fighter jets in USD 20 billion deal
Coronavirus scare: International traffic at Bangalore airport down by 50pc
IAF's 'Sarang' helicopter team to perform at Wings India in Hyderabad
TADA court frames charges against Yasin Malik and 6 others in 1990 killing of IAF personnel
Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) clears acquisition of 83 Tejas aircraft for IAF: Sources.