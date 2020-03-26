Left Menu
Hemant Soren government appoints liaison officer to help residents of Jharkhand stranded in other states

In view of the nationwide lockdown, state government has appointed senior IAS Avinash Kumar as Chief Liaison Officer to help people of Jharkhand stranded in other states.

  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 22:57 IST
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta while speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the nationwide lockdown, state government has appointed senior IAS Avinash Kumar as Chief Liaison Officer to help people of Jharkhand stranded in other states. Besides, secretaries have been assigned for different states to monitor through helpline number 181 and coordinate with authorities of other states. CM Hemant Soren held a long meeting on Thursday evening in which strategies were made to provide food and facilities to Jharkhand's people who have stuck in other states.

Speaking to ANI, Heath Minister Banna Gupta said, "various secretaries will monitor helpline 181. They have been given different states accordingly to contact and provide food and other facilities. Avinash Kumar will be chief liaison officer who will coordinate and supervise the whole thing." The officers will coordinate with local, district level and state level authorities where people are stranded. Based on gravity of the situation and need, facilities and rescue will be provided.

The main focus in the meeting was to provide food and help to those who are stranded in other states. And within the state no one should remain hungry due to lockdown. "The core point of the meeting was no one should be left hungry. In addition to ration we are providing other stuffs (Chuda Gud and Chana) so that it can be consumed if someone is unable cook," he further added.

Till 25 March, a total 137 samples have been in taken in Jharkhand of which 117 have been tested negative while results of 20 samples are awaited. To monitor the situation across the state a state level control room was set up earlier. CM himself takes the stock of the situation and releases a bulletin every day in the evening. (ANI)

