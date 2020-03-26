Punjab CM announces door-to-door distribution of 10 lakh packets of dry rations to daily wagers

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced an immediate distribution of 10 lakh packets of dry rations to daily wagers and unorganised labourers in the state amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The packets, containing 10 kg atta, 2 kg dal and 2 kg of sugar each, would be distributed in the slums and other pockets where such daily wagers and labourers are staying in large numbers, an official spokesperson said.

The Chief Minister also ordered that these packets to be made available at the offices of Deputy Commissioners to support any such persons who do not get covered in the door-to-door distribution and may call the helpline numbers for food. Captain Amarinder Singh said that while the economic package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was welcome and would provide support to many sections of the society, there was, unfortunately, no immediate relief provided by the Centre to the daily wage earners and the unorganised sector workers, who have been left in the lurch following the lockdown imposition.

Earlier, during a video conference conducted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with the Chief Ministers of the party-led states, Singh said all efforts were being made by his government to reach out to the poor in Punjab. He updated the Congress president of various measures being taken in the state to provide succour to the citizens. The Chief Minister further said that all arrangements were being made to ensure home delivery of essential items and services and to reach out to those in need at their doorstep.

Reacting to reports of crowding at medicine and drugs stores in some areas, the Chief Minister assured that there was no shortage of medical supplies of any kind. He also assured doctors and health staff that all necessary equipment to deal with the situation, from testing kits of COVID-19 to protective materials, was available in the state. The safety of doctors and health workers was of paramount importance, he added. (ANI)

