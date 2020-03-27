People pelt stones on police at check post in Andhra's Guntur

Some people on Thursday pelted stones on police when they were stopped at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border check post at Pondugula village in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district amid nationwide lockdown. The people claimed that they had a NOC from the Telangana government but the Andhra Pradesh Police did not entertain them.

They asked the passengers either to accept quarantine or to return to Telangana. Later, the verbal brawl grew to heated spat and some passengers threw stones at the police. Some constables were injured in the incident. Following this, the additional police force has been deployed at Pondugula. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.